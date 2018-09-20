September 20, 2018

JANE FONDA ADDRESSES ‘HANOI JANE’ PHOTO: ‘I WILL GO TO MY GRAVE REGRETTING THAT.’

“Have what we’ve learned about that war in the decades since changed your attitude toward that war or changed your attitude about what you did at the time?” Colbert asked.

“No, I have — from the moment that I did the bad thing I did, which was I sat on an anti-aircraft gun in north Vietnam,” Ford responded. “I wasn’t even thinking what I was doing and photographs were taken and that image went out and the image makes it look like I was against our soldiers, which was never the case. I had been working with soldiers prior to that and for years after that. It’s why I made the movie Coming Home. But that image is there and I will go to my grave regretting that. I knew right away that that was wrong.”