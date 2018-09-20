September 20, 2018

THAT DOES SEEM EXCESSIVE: Why Does The U.S. Army Need Ten Years To Begin Fielding A New Recon Helicopter?

Having canceled three previous efforts to replace Kiowa, the Army has now launched a fourth attempt. It is called the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA). Considering how much the Army and its contractors have learned from the previous attempts, this should be a snap. After all, it’s just a scout helicopter. Yes, the requirements have changed over time — for instance it needs to be able to jam enemy radar now — but it is still basically a light, agile rotorcraft equipped with sensors and munitions for killing tactical targets.

But even implementing what the Army considers to be a fast development program, it will take ten years before the first FARA reaches the force. A request for design proposals will be issued sometime in the next few weeks, and, voila! — ten years later soldiers finally get their new scout helicopter. Maybe. Imagine all the things that might happen between now and then to the threat environment, to the federal budget, and to the priorities of Army leaders.