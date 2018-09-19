September 19, 2018
BETO MALE: Cruz leading O’Rourke by 9 points.
More than half of likely voters, 54 percent, supported Cruz compared to 45 percent who backed O’Rourke, according to the new poll, a comfortable lead for the first-term incumbent after several recent polls showed O’Rourke trailing narrowly.
Among likely voters, Cruz had a favorability rating of 52 percent compared to 43 percent who viewed him unfavorably. O’Rourke was viewed favorably by 43 percent of likely voters and unfavorably by 42 percent.
O’Rourke’s favorability numbers are almost shocking considering the all-too-friendly press he’s been getting.