September 19, 2018

BETO MALE: Cruz leading O’Rourke by 9 points.

More than half of likely voters, 54 percent, supported Cruz compared to 45 percent who backed O’Rourke, according to the new poll, a comfortable lead for the first-term incumbent after several recent polls showed O’Rourke trailing narrowly.

Among likely voters, Cruz had a favorability rating of 52 percent compared to 43 percent who viewed him unfavorably. O’Rourke was viewed favorably by 43 percent of likely voters and unfavorably by 42 percent.