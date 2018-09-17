September 17, 2018

THEY’RE ANONYMOUS, AND THE ONES QUOTED DIDN’T GO TO SCHOOL AT THE TIME OF THE CLAIMED ASSAULT: More than 200 schoolmates rally around Kavanaugh’s accuser.

More than 200 women who attended the same all-girls school as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser have signed an open letter supporting her allegations of sexual assault when they were both high school students.

The letter says the women — who graduated from the private Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Md., between 1967 and 2018 — believe California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford “and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story.”

“Dr. Blasey Ford’s experience is all too consistent with stories we heard and lived while attending Holton,” the letter says.

“Many of us are survivors ourselves.”

The letter is posted on the Google Forms website and says it’s been signed by “200+ alumnae,” but the names of the signatories aren’t included.

Sarah Burgess, a member of the class of 2005, told the Huffington Post that she wrote the letter with several schoolmates because Ford’s claims felt “personal.”