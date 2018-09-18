September 18, 2018

THAT’S THE WHOLE POINT: Democrats Have Made Sure That Brett Kavanaugh Will Never Get A Fair Hearing. “There will never be genuine due process on the floor of the Senate circus.”

David Harsanyi:

It’s worth remembering that these Democrat tactics aren’t only meant to sink this nomination — should they end up forcing Kavanaugh to withdraw — but also to damage the credibility of any Supreme Court featuring Trump-nominated (or, let’s be honest, Republican-nominated) justices. Democrats have been dishonestly challenging the “legitimacy” of the court throughout these hearings. They don’t want to abide by any authority that treats the Constitution seriously, because it’s often the only thing standing in the way of their coercive policies.