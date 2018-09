TO BE FAIR, HE WAS WRONG ABOUT A LOT OF THINGS: Obama Was Wrong on Oil. We Did “Drill Our Way Out of the Problem.”

And you know who was right all along? Sarah Palin, who was always styled by the press as Obama’s intellectual inferior.

Flashback: Richard Epstein on Obama: “I reject the suggestion that he is an intellectual. He is an activist merely mimicking the mannerisms of an intellectual.”