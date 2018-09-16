September 16, 2018

GREAT MOMENTS IN INTERSECTIONALITY: Anne Hathaway denounces white privilege in award speech.

“You guys just gave me my heart back,” Hathaway gushed.

Then, speaking to the ladies, gentlemen and “gentlethem” in the crowd, Hathaway denounced white, straight and cisgender privilege.

“It is important to acknowledge with the exception of being a cisgender male, everything about how I was born has put me at the current center of a damaging and widely-accepted myth,” she said.

“That myth is that gayness orbits around straightness, transgender orbits around cisgender, and that all races orbit around whiteness.”

Hathaway explained that it was when she spent time with the LGBTQ community – her older brother is gay – that she learned to reject this myth.

“I appreciate this community because together we are not going to just question this myth, we are going to destroy it,” she told the crowd.

“Let’s tear this world apart and build a better one.”