September 15, 2018

JON GABRIEL: No, Trump isn’t ‘normal.’ Neither are the Democrats who protested Brett Kavanaugh:

No one on either side of the aisle would call this political moment “normal.” Even the most enthusiastic members of Team MAGA would call our chief executive’s comments and actions, ahem, “unusual.”

In truth, that’s a big reason they voted for him. After all, undermining norms is a two-way street.

Republicans have seen every party nominee since Reagan smeared as racist, sexist, this-ist and that-ist. By the time those attacks were rolled out against Trump, they had lost their moral impact. The donkey cried wolf too many times.

Trump has proved worthier of those epithets than the other presidential candidates, but GOPers know that any generic conservative would be called the same, deservedly or not. And the unhinged reaction to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court is just more proof.