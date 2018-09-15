September 15, 2018

SPACE: SpaceX Has Apparently Tweaked Its Giant BFR Rocket Design.

SpaceX’s giant Big Falcon Rocket (BFR) has a sleek new look for an audacious private passenger flight around the moon. If an early rendering is anything to go by, the BFR is going to have some wild fins.

Late last night (Sept. 13), SpaceX announced that it has signed a deal to launch a private passenger flight around the moon with its new BFR megarocket sometime in the future. Details are scant — SpaceX will unveil more on Monday (Sept. 17) during a live webcast — but the private spaceflight company did unveil a new artist’s concept of a BFR passenger rocket around the moon. [The BFR in Images: SpaceX’s Giant Spaceship for Mars & Beyond]

Does that new BFR art look sci-fi? Yes. But is it actually a new version of SpaceX’s BFR? Also, apparently, yes.