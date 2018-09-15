September 15, 2018

CHANGE: 1-in-7 US residents are immigrants, 44.5 million, most ever.

The percentage of the U.S population that is immigrant has reached the highest level in 107 years, with nearly one-in-seven being foreign born, according to new data from the Census Bureau.

An analysis of the data by the Center for Immigration Studies said that there are 44.5 million legal and illegal immigrants in the country, the highest ever in U.S. history, with the most from Latin America. . . .

“American continues to experience the largest wave of mass immigration in our history. The decline in Mexican immigrants has been entirely offset by immigration from the rest of the world. By 2027, the immigrant share will hit its highest level in U.S. history, and continue to rise,” said Steven Camarota, the Center’s director of research and co-author of the report. . . . As a share of the U.S. population, immigrants (legal and illegal) comprised 13.7 percent or nearly one out of seven U.S. residents in 2017, the highest percentage since 1910.