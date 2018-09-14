September 14, 2018

WAIT, THAT’S NOT THE NARRATIVE: Average worker’s pay has actually risen much faster than average CEO pay.

On a continuing basis, Democrats, including the media, are playing the race, sex and class cards while they pretend they want to unite the country. One of the talking points is the bald-faced lie that CEOs make over 300 times the average worker and their pay is rising faster than the average worker. There are around 250,000 CEOs in the U.S., but somehow we only hear about the top few hundred.

In 2005, the median worker made $46,242 and the average CEO made around four times that amount, or around $180,000. In 2017 the median worker made a record $61,372 up around 33%, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average CEO made $183,270 in 2017 or just a 2% or 3% increase in twelve years. The average CEO today makes just three times the average worker, so why does media just repeat the lie? Obviously because they collude with Democrats heightening class resentments, and they don’t want the public to know the truth or they are too lazy to do the research.