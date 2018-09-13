September 13, 2018

NYT: CBS FIRED LES MOONVES WHEN THEY FOUND OUT HE WAS BEING BLACKMAILED AND WAS TRYING TO GET HIS BLACKMAILER A JOB TO INSURE HER SILENCE.

It gets worse for Moonves: The board now takes the position that, owing to Moonves’ deception about this matter, they do not owe him the gigantic severance package (worth up to $120 million) he would otherwise be entitled to.

Related: At the Hollywood Reporter: ‘Designing Women’ Creator Linda Bloodworth Thomason Goes Public With Les Moonves War: Not All Harassment Is Sexual.

Bill Clinton could not be reached for comment.