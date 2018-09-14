September 14, 2018

ANTISOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook to Start Fact-Checking Photos, Videos. “The social-media company will use technology and human reviewers to help flag false content.”

The company said Thursday it will use technology and human reviewers to try to staunch what it called in a statement “misinformation in these new visual formats.” Previously, the company’s efforts had been focused on rooting out false articles and links.

“The same false claim can appear as an article headline, as text over a photo or as audio in the background of a video,” Facebook product manager Tessa Lyons said in the statement. “In order to fight misinformation, we have to be able to fact-check it across all of these different content types.”