September 13, 2018

SPENGLER: Chutzpah in Strasbourg.

The European Parliament vote also sends a message to President Trump, who has made clear his disapproval of Europe’s migration policy, as well as its failure to fund its own defense. By contrast, the Trump Administration has a friend in Orban, as the New York Times complained last month. It also reflects European animosity towards Israel, which has an ally in the Orban government. Above all, the vote expresses the rancor of an unpopular European elite whose hold on power is tenuous, and for whom Mr. Orban’s success appears as a portent of doom.