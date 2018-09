REPORT THEM TO THE FEC FOR AN UNDECLARED CONTRIBUTION: “Unbelievable”: Facebook Bans Ex-Democrat #WalkAway Founder Weeks Before March On Washington. As Michael Lotus emails, “Back when we had a blogosphere, It wasn’t possible to do this. The whole point of the Internet was it was decentralized. Then everybody voluntarily decided to centralize it. I don’t use Twitter or Facebook anymore. No one should.”