September 12, 2018

THIS MAY BE THE SINGLE DUMBEST CONTROVERSY OF THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION: Eric Trump, a Gentile, accuses another Gentile, Bob Woodward, of earning “extra shekels,” in a context having nothing to do with Jews or Israel. This is somehow deemed to be anti-Semitic. Yet if you Google “extra shekels,” as I did, you see the term in occasional use, and not by anti-Semites, at least not in the first 70 or so results that I perused. No matter how one feels about Trump and his family, this desperate need by some to depict them as anti-Semites based on the flimsiest of evidence is just that, desperate.