September 12, 2018

ECONOMIC WARFARE: California tells NRA to stop selling insurance policy. “California has ordered the National Rifle Association to stop selling an insurance policy that covers legal costs for injury or damage from legally using a gun. . . . The order refers to the Self-Defense Insurance Policy included in the NRA’s Carry Guard membership program. The policy covers some legal costs from criminal cases or lawsuits that arise when a gun is used for self-defense, recreation, hunting, or when a weapon fires accidentally.”