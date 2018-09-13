September 13, 2018

THIS ISN’T THE FIRST STUDY WITH NUMBERS LIKE THESE, BUT THEY BEAR REPEATING: Data Shows That Suicide Rate Of Transgender Students Is Breathtakingly High.

The study comes from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which reveals that half of those who say they are transgendered attempt suicide at a rate of near or at 50 percent:

Female to male adolescents reported the highest rate of attempted suicide (50.8%), followed by adolescents who identified as not exclusively male or female (41.8%), male to female adolescents (29.9%), questioning adolescents (27.9%).

Compared to the suicide rate of teens who do not identify as transgendered, this is horrifically high, though any suicide rate is bad. The suicide rate among young women is alarming, even without the trouble of gender dysphoria.

Female adolescents (17.6%), and male adolescents (9.8%). Identifying as nonheterosexual exacerbated the risk for all adolescents except for those who did not exclusively identify as male or female (ie, nonbinary).

This is a shocking find, though not at all surprising. Transgendered individuals tend to suffer a 41 percent suicide rate, and they are more 19 times more likely to commit suicide if they go through with gender reassignment surgery.