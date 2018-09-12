September 12, 2018

ASKING THE QUESTIONS ABSOLUTELY NO ONE IS ASKING: When will the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show become size-inclusive?

This year’s line-up is incredibly racially diverse, proving that Victoria’s Secret’s efforts to improve its inclusivity on the runway has paid off; in 2015, Maria Borges wore her natural hair in an afro instead of extensions; a year later saw a record number of Chinese models cast.

But, as with all previous years, no curve or plus-size models have earned a spot. Considering Victoria’s Secret makes pieces up to size XL and bras as large as 40DDD, the brand clearly knows there is a market for the 67% of American women who are a US size 12 or larger.

When will its fashion show reflect that?