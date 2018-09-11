September 11, 2018

AS A LEGENDARY COMMUNITY ORGANIZER ADVISES HIS CONSTITUENTS, PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Newspaper doubles down with front page response to Serena Williams cartoon critics.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): The WaPo called this cartoon racist, but where were they for this? “Jeff Danziger, whose cartoons are syndicated in The New York Times, had a caricature of ‘a big-lipped, barely literate Condoleezza Rice, nursing the aluminum tubes cited by the White House as evidence of Iraq’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.’” Then there’s Ted Rall, who called Condi Rice President Bush’s “house nigga.”

But that’s different. Condi’s a Republican, after all.