September 11, 2018

WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY: LGBT student group argues that gulags were good, anti-trans bigots literally kill and must be re-educated.

As Patrick Poole tweeted yesterday, with a screenshot of a few of LGBTQ+ Society of London’s Goldsmiths University’s tweets before they decided to make their account private after a massive amount of what the kids on Twitter call “being ratioed,” “When they tell you who they are, BELIEVE THEM:”

Believe it not, it gets worse from there, as Twitchy notes in the headline link.