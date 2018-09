QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Why is it supposed to be sexist and racist that 20-year-old half-Haitian Naomi Osaka wiped the floor with 37-year-old Serena Williams?

Because for the “Progressive” left, time stands still. And as Glenn wrote last year, “see, the narrative was set in 1963, and modern lefties — suffering from ‘Selma Envy’ — can’t seem to get past it. Weirdly — or perhaps not so weirdly — my dad, who was actually at Selma, took a much less rigid view of such things.”