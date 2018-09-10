September 10, 2018

DO NOT WANT: Cynthia Nixon Orders Cinnamon Raisin Bagel With… Lox And Capers.

On Sunday, Cynthia Nixon became the latest aspiring office-holder to briefly lose her mind while attempting to eat on the campaign trail, when she ordered—in public and on purpose—a cinnamon raisin bagel with lox from Zabar’s on the Upper West Side. She didn’t stop there, but went on to request red onions, capers, tomato, and plain cream cheese to the mess. Again, this was on a *shudders* cinnamon raisin bagel.

“That’s what I want—a full load,” she declared at the counter, as veteran campaign manager Rebecca Katz tried, with good reason, to dissuade us from filming the harrowing scene.

When confronted by a possibly horrified passerby, Nixon assured the witness that she knew what she was doing: “Yeah, sweet and salty, you’re right.”