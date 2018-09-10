September 10, 2018

THE KID DOESN’T STAY IN THE PICTURE: Michael Moore takes mic away after David Hogg urges foreign meddling in American elections.

Hogg was the critical of the idea of not allowing convicts to vote in elections.

As Hogg ranted about what he saw as an injustice, someone yelled, “Shame!”

“Turn that shame into your vote,” he responded, adding, “if you’re not Canadian.”

“Um,” he continued, turning to Moore, “I think Canadians can donate to political campaigns in the United States.”

Moore shook his head in disagreement.

“They can’t?” Hogg asked.

“Well, uh, vote here,” he said, causing the audience to laugh at his best attempt at covering his ignorance.

“Learn from us,” he lectured the audience. “Don’t let this happen here because we need to come to you guys if we stay on this track.”

Moore then took the mic away from him.