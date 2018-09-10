September 10, 2018

CRYING WOLF: Dick Durbin (D-IL) Says He Hears ‘the Silence of the Lambs’ from GOP on Trump’s ‘Unstable Behavior:’

“It’s inescapable that the president bears responsibility. He’s the one who gathered this team,” he added. “He’s the one who tries to keep them together, and yet there is genuine fear, obviously, among some of them that his behavior is going to result in some terrible things for America.”

Things so terrible, they “must have been done by Nazis, Soviets in their gulags, or some mad regime—Pol Pot or others—that had no concern for human beings,” no doubt.