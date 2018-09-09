September 9, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Study Claims Gifted Math Classes Promote ‘Academic Apartheid.’

A math education professor is arguing that gifted math classes cause “academic apartheid” among students, claiming that the practice is rooted in “capitalist exploitations and settler colonialism.”

The study, “Understanding Issues Associated With Tracking Students in Mathematics Education,” was published in the new issue of the the Columbia University journal Mathematics Education by Cacey Wells, a professor at the University of Oklahoma.