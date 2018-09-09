September 9, 2018

CLAUDIA ROSETT: A MODEST PROPOSAL FOR “ANONYMOUS.”

If the New York Times wishes to publish any more Op-eds by anonymous government officials, then in the genuine interest of defending free minds, free markets and free people, I’d suggest there’s a far better use to be made of “Anonymous” — and the knock-on disruptive effects of this brand of publishing. Don’t offer anonymity to Americans who already enjoy the vast benefits of free speech, democracy and protection of law. Look outside America, to unfree countries where senior officials serve in governments that are not endowed with the legitimacy of genuine elections; governments that would do far worse than merely fire an official for expressing discontent, or celebrating efforts at subversion.