September 9, 2018

WELL, GOOD: Study: Trips to ERs down, urgent care centers up for minor ills. Last year I tripped over a root while running on a trail in a local park and wound up with gravel embedded in my knee. I cleaned it and put antibiotic cream on it, and a few years ago that would have been all. But given all the weird infections you see these days — and given that half the dogs in Knoxville crap along that trail — I went to the urgent care and let them repeat the treatment and give me a tetanus booster. Wasn’t worth an ER visit, but better safe than sorry. My worry with the ER, especially in flu season, is that you might catch something worse than what you already have. . . .