September 7, 2018

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: 2018 NFL Kickoff Ratings Lower Than 2017’s (Which Were Lower than 2016’s) (Which Were Lower Than 2015’s) (Which Were Lower Than 2014’s).

Related: “And, by the way, the wildest thing about all of this is if you point out all of these ratings declines and say your hypothesis is it’s related to Kap’s politics, far left wingers lose their minds and refuse to accept it as a possibility at all. Maybe it’s all just a coincidence that ratings are down nearly 25% since Kaepernick started his protest, but doesn’t that seem incredibly coincidental?”