September 7, 2018

AN YOU THOUGHT FALLEN ANGELS WAS JUST A SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL: We were heading for an Ice Age — until humans started warming the globe. “A study published in the journal Scientific Reports provides new evidence that ancient farming practices led to a rise in the atmospheric emission of the heat-trapping gases carbon dioxide and methane—a rise that has continued since, unlike the trend at any other time in Earth’s geologic history. It also shows that without this human influence, by the start of the Industrial Revolution, the planet would have likely been headed for another ice age.”