September 7, 2018

HEALTH: Olive Oil May Be More Effective For Erectile Dysfunction Than Viagra, A New Study Says.

The study, led by cardiologist Christina Chrysohoou at the University of Athens School of Medicine in Greece, looked at 660 men who averaged 67 years old. Some ate a Mediterranean diet — eating a robust amount of fish, nuts, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and of course, olive oil — and those who did reduced their incidence of ED by up to 40 percent. That nine tablespoons per day translated to elevated testosterone levels, which can help restore phallic functioning. But that’s just part of olive oil’s penis magic. On top of testosterone, olive oil consumption appears to be heavily associated with improved cardiovascular health. Researchers suspect that this beneficial fat helped participants achieve and maintain erections by encouraging the dilation of the blood vessels, allowing blood to flow into the penis and surrounding tissue.

Maybe there’s something to this.

A friend of my grandfather’s attributed his good health to a tablespoon of olive oil taken every night at bedtime. And as a teenager, I couldn’t help but notice his girlfriend was much younger and better looking than he was.