September 7, 2018

ELI LAKE: For John Kerry, Every Brag Is Humble.

John Kerry has many passions. He loves the Boston Red Sox. He adores his wife, Teresa. He relishes diplomacy and bicycling. What John Kerry is most fond of, though, is John Kerry.

This is what stands out in his new memoir, “Every Day is Extra.” It’s Kerry’s mastery of faux-modesty. He writes like the guy who apologizes for his worn-out running shoes because, try as he might, he just can’t give up his cherished marathons.