September 7, 2018
BYRON YORK: 7 points on the anonymous New York Times ‘resistance’ op-ed.
1) It concedes Trump’s accomplishments are big. Early in the piece, the author admits that the Trump administration has had significant success on the issues most important to American voters. . . .
2) Its complaints are small. Why does the author object to Trump? The president is not a true philosophical conservative, he says.
3) It suggests there is a government conspiracy to thwart the president.
So the anonymous writer is Donald Trump?