September 6, 2018

FORMER OBAMA ADMIN OFFICIAL: TRUMP IS RIGHT TO BE PARANOID, JUST LIKE STALIN WAS:

MSNBC legal analyst Neal Katyal, who served as acting U.S. solicitor general during the Obama administration, compared President Donald Trump’s paranoia to that of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin Thursday morning.

Katyal appeared on “MSNBC Live” with host Stephanie Ruhle as part of a discussion about an anonymous New York Times op-ed alleging “resistance” within the Trump administration.

“Yeah, no, I mean I think, look, he’s right to be paranoid. I don’t know if he has a right to be paranoid. He’s right to be paranoid. I mean, just as Stalin had a right to be paranoid and was paranoid,” Katyal said.

No one on the panel pushed back against the claim.