September 6, 2018

HOME ON THE FRONT RANGE: Local sports store boycotts Nike after Kaepernick ad, sells all Nike gear at 50%.

Stephen Martin has owned Prime Time Sports for 21 years but this is the year he’s going to stop selling Nike gear.

“It’s probably 40-50% of the store,” Martin said, shrugging. “They are the exclusive dealer of the NFL jerseys, it’s all Nike.”

Owner Martin said NFL jersey sales are a huge part of his business. He said he will miss the sales but this is a sacrifice he’s willing to make.

“The thing that fired me up the most, that got me motivated to put the sign up and the sale was the last two words of their add, ‘sacrificed everything,’” Martin explained.

“He doesn’t know sacrifice, not in my opinion.”