September 6, 2018

COLD WAR II: British prosecutors say they have sufficient evidence to charge two Russian nationals over the Salisbury novichok poisonings.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov are being hunted in connection with the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal and police officer Nick Bailey.

The men are also facing charges of conspiracy to murder 67-year-old Mr Skripal, the use and possession of novichok contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Yulia Skripal and Mr Bailey.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Prime Minster Theresa May said the two suspects were officers of the Russian intelligence service GRU. She said “only Russia” had the motive to carry out the attack.