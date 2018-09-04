September 4, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Evergreen State College president apologizes for professors who used state vehicles to shuttle students to a protest. “It’s not clear to me from how this is written if Bridges himself was involved in this protest or even knew about it at the time. In any case, I wonder what a strong reprimand looks like at Evergreen State. I’m guessing there’s a lot of winking and nodding involved but who knows. You would think a school already in the process of cutting staff because of a possible 20% drop in enrollment might be able to work up some genuine anger over another story that makes the school look like an anything-goes home for aging lefties.”