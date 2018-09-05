September 5, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Kavanaugh, Big Tech on the Hill and Much, Much More. “The media was also excited to announce that Kavanaugh refused to shake the hand of a Parkland shooting victim’s father. I have a feeling he didn’t know who this gentleman was but who cares because it makes a great story. Sure, there were people screaming like maniacs, I don’t know why Mr. Kavanaugh would not want to touch some friendly, crazed strangers.”

Such an amazing circus but I never seem to get any bread.