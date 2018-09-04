September 4, 2018

FORMER IRANIAN PRESIDENT MAHMOUD AHMADINEJAD CRITICIZES THE NFL FOR KEEPING COLIN KAEPERNICK OUT OF THE LEAGUE EVEN THOUGH ‘HE IS ONE OF THE BEST QUARTERBACKS.’

He is? Gosh, what on earth were the 49ers thinking in 2016 when they benched him for Blaine Gabbert?

Back in January of 1981, both teams playing in Super Bowl XV wore yellow stripes on the back of their helmets to commemorate the freeing of the American hostages from the US embassy in Tehran, and a huge yellow bow was attached to the exterior of the Louisiana Superdome. Yesterday, the former president of Iran trolled the NFL. (I wonder what Nike thought about that?) The 21st century is not working out the way I had hoped, to coin an Instaphrase.