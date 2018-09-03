September 3, 2018

NIKE MAKES SUBSTANTIAL IN-KIND CONTRIBUTION TO TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN: Colin Kaepernick Named Face of Nike’s 30th Anniversary of ‘Just Do It’ Campaign.

They may have also helped sell quite a few more copies of Clay Travis’ new book, due out later this month, whose title derives from a famous quote by the man who has sold warehouses full of Air Jordans for Nike since the mid-‘80s: Republicans Buy Sneakers Too.

As Travis notes on Twitter, “Nike is also the official shoe of the NFL. You talk about a major ‘Fuck you,’ to the league on the week the NFL season starts. Holy crap.”