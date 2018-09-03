September 3, 2018

JUST NBC THE GASLIGHTING: Andrea Mitchell Cites Farrakhan as Evidence of ‘Inclusive Group’ at Aretha’s Funeral.

As her Andrea Mitchell Reports show gave live coverage of the event, at 12:06 a.m. [sic] Eastern, the MSNBC host listed several of those appearing on stage. She began: “It’s interesting to see the panoply of civil rights leaders. Of course, right there at the church, we see Reverend Al (Sharpton), we see the Reverend Jesse Jackson who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease but was so close to Aretha Franklin and is part of that legacy.”

She then got to Farrakhan and noted that he is “very controversial,” but then, rather than doing the obvious thing and commenting on how astonishing or hypocritical it is to see him invited to such a high-profile public event and to have a former President appear with him, she merely called his presence evidence of inclusion.

Mitchell: “Bill Clinton there, of course, and is going to give one of the eulogies. And also the Reverend Farrakhan — a very controversial leader from the Nation of Islam who is also there. So it’s an inclusive group.”