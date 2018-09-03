September 3, 2018

I FIND THE ATTACKS ON HER VERY WEIRD: “If the measure of a political journalist is the vehemence, vitriol, and histrionics from partisans unhappy with the unassailable facts revealed by your work, then Salena Zito has got to be at the top of her game right now.”

The attacks seem aimed at making sure lefties disregard her reporting, which will make them feel better but also reduce the likelihood of them winning elections. So I guess they must be coming from Trump-supporting Russian bots.