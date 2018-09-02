September 2, 2018

MEDIA’S PRAISE FOR MCCAIN IS WARRANTED — BUT WHERE WAS IT IN ’08?

Sen. John McCain’s passing last weekend has dominated the news, particularly cable news, over the past week. The life of the former prisoner of war and 2008 presidential candidate is certainly worthy of attention.

But the respect and honesty we’re seeing from the 2018 media is a far cry from the Arizona Republican’s treatment in 2008. McCain was labeled as a racist, a get-off-my-lawn grouch with a divisive temper, someone whose health should be scrutinized because of his age.

* * * * * * * *

Politico, which was part of the Pew study, did an analysis of its own coverage for one week, Oct. 21 to 28: “Why McCain is getting hosed in the press.” The result: “110 stories advanced a narrative that was more favorable to Obama than McCain. Sixty-nine did the opposite.”

When unpacking those numbers, remember this: McCain was a media darling for most of his career leading up to 2008. That isn’t meant in a derogatory way. He was more accessible than most politicians of his experience and stature. He provided good soundbites, spoke with candor, wasn’t afraid to go against the grain — hence his nickname, “Maverick.”