September 1, 2018

LIBERAL HOLLYWOOD’S FIRST MAN GETS IT ALL WRONG – NEIL ARMSTRONG WAS A PROUD AMERICAN.

The globalist revisionism of Ryan Gosling’s new film is all about “placating the Chinese box office and not adherence to historical accuracy. Remember that next time they talk about how brave they are as artists standing up to fascism,” Stephen Miller tweets.

John Hinderaker writes at Power Line that as with earlier Hollywood films that distort the truth of a historical American event, such as Oliver Stone’s JFK, an exciting movie when viewed as a fiction, but utterly devoid of facts regarding Kennedy’s assassination and the man behind it, or more recently, Truth, Robert Redford as a waxworks recreation of Dan Rather in the midst of his Memogate debacle, “movies live on more or less forever. An insomniac businessman turns on the TV set in his hotel room. He scans the movies available for in-room viewing and comes across ‘Truth.’ Hmm. Sounds interesting. He watches it. A young couple has decided to spend the evening chilling with Netflix. There is a film on a subject they have vaguely heard about, the Kennedy assassination, but about which they know nothing: ‘JFK.’ They watch it. Hollywood’s lies are forever. As time goes by, and fewer people remember the truthful version of events, their capacity to deceive probably grows rather than diminishing. ‘First Man’ represents a more subtle deceit than ‘JFK’ or ‘Truth,’ but it is deceit nonetheless.”

Back and to the left. Back and to the left.