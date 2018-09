MAKE AMERICA MEDIUM RARE* AGAIN: Americans Are Grilling More Steaks for Labor Day With the Economy Humming.

* I know, I know, and it’s one his more monstrous traits.

Related: As Steve Hayward writes at Power Line, “somewhere in the 1970s, coincident with the rise of environmentalism, liberalism embraced the ‘limits to growth’ and turned away from embracing economic growth. ‘Let’s get the country moving again’ is now fully owned by Trump.”

Read the whole thing.