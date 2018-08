FACEBOOK ENGINEER: “‘WE ARE A POLITICAL MONOCULTURE THAT’S INTOLERANT OF DIFFERENT VIEWS’ and shockingly admitted that ‘we claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack — often in mobs — anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology.’”

Read the whole thing.

(Via SDA.)