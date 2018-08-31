August 31, 2018

THE REVOLT AGAINST THE MASSES: Two Years Later, the Elites Are Still Disconnected From Voters.

In our May Winning the Issues survey, we asked voters if they thought their voice was heard effectively in the political and public policy discourse on major issues. By a 21 percent to 61 percent margin, they said “no.” Republicans were at 32 percent to 49 percent (yes/no); independents at 11 percent to 72 percent, and Democrats at 20 percent to 63 percent.

Most people that we survey and talk with in focus groups aren’t angry as much as frustrated and despondent over what they see as a political system run by elites who do not understand the problems they are facing. A January 2017 Congressional Institute survey found that by a 73 percent to 15 percent margin, people agreed — elites don’t get them or their concerns.

Some political observers — elites themselves — have put the blame for the division we’re seeing in the country on ordinary people feeling that they have no purpose. That’s certainly not what I’ve seen in focus groups or in the results of our research.

In fact, it’s just the opposite. People believe that it is the elites and institutions that don’t value the average person and what they contribute to the nation.