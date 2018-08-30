August 30, 2018

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Like ESPN, the comic book industry thought that salvation lied with sidling up to the online SJW mafia.

Spoiler alert: It did not work. Marvel’s (and DC’s, too) sales keep falling, year by year, and more and more comic book shops keep shuttering, unable to sell the dreck that these onetime titans used to sell by the literal hundreds of thousands.

Now only a couple of books sell 100,000 reliably, and most “hit” books sell around 30,000.

Many sell 8,000 to 10,000 copies a month.

The line at which comic books used to be cancelled for low sales was around 60,000 in Jim Shooter’s day.

Now, you’re doing pretty darn good if you sell half that.