August 31, 2018

CONSEQUENCES: Man accused of grabbing ‘MAGA’ cap, throwing drink in teen’s face indicted. “A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old San Antonio man who was arrested in July after he was captured on video grabbing a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap from a teenager who was dining at a San Antonio Whataburger. Bexar County court records show Kino Jimenez was indicted Wednesday on a charge of theft of person, which is a state jail felony. He was located in Universal City in July by San Antonio police robbery task force detectives who took him into custody on an arrest warrant.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am