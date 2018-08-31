August 31, 2018

CONSEQUENCES: Man accused of grabbing ‘MAGA’ cap, throwing drink in teen’s face indicted. “A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old San Antonio man who was arrested in July after he was captured on video grabbing a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap from a teenager who was dining at a San Antonio Whataburger. Bexar County court records show Kino Jimenez was indicted Wednesday on a charge of theft of person, which is a state jail felony. He was located in Universal City in July by San Antonio police robbery task force detectives who took him into custody on an arrest warrant.”