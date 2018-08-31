August 31, 2018

MICHAEL LEDEEN: The Sessions Mystery. “If President Trump is as furious with Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he would have us believe, then why hasn’t he replaced the AG? Or why hasn’t Sessions stepped down? It’s a puzzlement, as the king famously sang in The King and I.”

I don’t know the answer, but it sure baffles me. I know lots of people in and around the Justice Department, and I keep asking them what I’m missing. Some of them have an intriguing answer, which crops up from time to time in blogs. The answer: the Trump-Sessions falderal is a deception, distracting us from what is really going on. I think this is a fantasy, but it’s great fun, and it bespeaks the nutsyness that characterizes contemporary politics, here and throughout the Western democracies.

Needless to say, read the whole thing.